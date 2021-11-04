Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Rating Lowered to Tender at NBF

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at NBF to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.85 target price on the stock. NBF’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

GSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of GSC opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.02 million and a P/E ratio of -45.80.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.