Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.43

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 26568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several brokerages have commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

