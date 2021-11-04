Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 479,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,610. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

