Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 96.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $16,373,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

