Glenn Hedde Sells 1,767 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CUBI opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.