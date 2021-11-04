Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup cut their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.78.

NYSE GKOS opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

