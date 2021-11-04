Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 2,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $766.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.46. Glatfelter has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glatfelter stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Glatfelter worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

