Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4,834.70 and last traded at $4,834.70. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,711.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,750.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,584.25.

Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

