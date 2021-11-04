Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 946.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 1,511,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ranpak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,693,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at $12,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 544,521 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -454.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,541 shares of company stock worth $2,400,146. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

