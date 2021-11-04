Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.57 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cutera by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Cutera stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $795.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

