Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact posted sales of $935.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of G traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.