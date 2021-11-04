General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,450. General Electric has a 1 year low of $60.24 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

