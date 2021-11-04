Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $500.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $470.11.

GNRC stock opened at $453.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.70 and its 200 day moving average is $398.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

