Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Generac worth $37,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Generac by 104,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Generac by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $456.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,474. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

