Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 993,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,748 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,184. The company has a market cap of $691.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

