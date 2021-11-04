GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 498,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JOB stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GEE Group by 2,024.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,042,018 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GEE Group by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,210,664 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

