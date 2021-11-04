GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 498,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JOB stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.17.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.
