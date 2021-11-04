GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.28

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 3946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

GCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

