Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000.

GTES traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.