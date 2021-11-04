Gas Market Cap Hits $90.18 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Gas has a market cap of $90.18 million and $10.70 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00014559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

