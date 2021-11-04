Garde Capital Inc. Sells 983 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,453,873. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.68. 110,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

