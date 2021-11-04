Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.17. 141,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,384,632 shares of company stock valued at $211,439,754. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

