Gameswap Price Hits $3.47 on Top Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $38.85 million and approximately $995,042.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 210.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00005654 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

