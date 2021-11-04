G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

GTHX opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

