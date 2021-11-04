FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Lifted by Analyst

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vocera Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE VCRA opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.82 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $257,000.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

