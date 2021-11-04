FY2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,465,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

