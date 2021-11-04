FY2021 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.62 EPS.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.88.

NYSE MOH opened at $303.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $196.08 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

