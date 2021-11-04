FY2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IP. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

IP opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

