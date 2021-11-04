FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Issued By KeyCorp

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Timken in a report released on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

The Timken stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The Timken has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $92.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 72.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after buying an additional 193,897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

