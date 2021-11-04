FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Metro Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a report released on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, NBF boosted their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.18.

Shares of MRU opened at C$64.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.57. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

