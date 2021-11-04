Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 9.1%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 52,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,534,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,000,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,594,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,657,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,922,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,879,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

