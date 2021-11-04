Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

