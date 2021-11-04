Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.88 ($57.51).

FRE stock opened at €38.82 ($45.66) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.26.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

