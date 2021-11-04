Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $34.04

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $35.35. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 3,414 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

