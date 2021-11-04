Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $34.04

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $35.35. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 3,414 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
