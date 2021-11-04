Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €83.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €83.00 ($97.65) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.54 ($81.81).

FME stock opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

