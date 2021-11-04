Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 279.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $$69.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. Fraport has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

