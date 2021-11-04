Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 279.8 days.
OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $$69.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. Fraport has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $71.15.
About Fraport
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.