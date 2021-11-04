Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.40

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $89.32, with a volume of 11369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $258,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,468 shares of company stock worth $1,735,326. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 420.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

