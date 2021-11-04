Frank P. Bramble Sells 2,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,624,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,892,277. The company has a market capitalization of $387.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

