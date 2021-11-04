Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $3.80 EPS.

Franchise Group stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. 644,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.