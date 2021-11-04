Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Acquires £24,000 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) insider Alan Giles acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Shares of LON FOXT opened at GBX 46.65 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £150.21 million and a PE ratio of -93.30. Foxtons Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34.04 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99).

A number of analysts have commented on FOXT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

