FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 42,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 864,511 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $38.63.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in FOX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of FOX by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

