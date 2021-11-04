Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is set to release its 9/30/2021 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.91). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FET stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

