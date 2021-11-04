Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is set to release its 9/30/2021 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.91). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FET stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
