Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 114772311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

