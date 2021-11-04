FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,131 Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,131 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $27,889,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after buying an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $17,345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 938.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 568,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

