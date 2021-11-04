Footballcoin (XFC) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $533,319.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014426 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

About Footballcoin

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

