Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to £171.35 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £165.69 ($216.47).

LON FLTR opened at £126.90 ($165.80) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £117 ($152.86) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of £144.96 and a 200 day moving average of £138.65. The company has a market capitalization of £22.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

