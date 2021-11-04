FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $49.44. Approximately 57,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 60,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

