Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBC. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.