Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $128.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.33.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. The stock had a trading volume of 108,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,491. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

