FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.