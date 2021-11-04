First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 633.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Evofem Biosciences accounts for 0.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,700,579 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Evofem Biosciences Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.